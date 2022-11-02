Darrel and Pat Avilla, Livermore
As long-time residents, former teachers and administrators, and grandparents to young LVJUSD students, we know firsthand how important updated and modernized school facilities are to our teachers and students. Many of our schools were built over 60 years ago and do not meet the needs for modern education. We can address this through community investment in school bonds that are necessary for our Livermore School District to be able to make significant changes. The Livermore High gym complex, the Granada aquatics and athletics Facility and the new classroom buildings at Joe Michell TK-8 and East Avenue are just some of the great improvements made with past bond support. The time is now to keep the progress going!