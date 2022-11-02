Jean O’Neil-Opipari, Livermore
As the parent of three LVJUSD graduates, I strongly support the ongoing improvement of our public school facilities through the passage of Measure G. Previous bond measures were responsible for not only needed school improvements but also for the building of widely used community facilities, such as our Civic Center Library and the Robert Livermore Community Center. Bonds are about improving the infrastructures that benefit our WHOLE community. An investment in Measure G is not only significant for our students and teachers for years to come but will also result in facilities that can be used by our community! Measure G will not cost every homeowner $1,000 a year; saying so is a scare tactic.