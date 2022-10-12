Ann Brown, Livermore
I am writing to all readers from the Future. From my drone, I am flying closely over the city of Livermore to gauge how the residents of this town have planned for their most important asset — their children.
One of the most obvious steps that Livermorians have taken is reflected in the modern, upgraded and safe school buildings that were financed when they passed Measure G back in 2022. The benefits of this responsible management are evident in the facilities and in the people. When I last flew over the Livermore schools in 2022, I was impressed to see the community investments in the Granada and Livermore High Schools, East Ave Middle School and Joe Michell K-8 School. The pride of place and enthusiasm for learning positively radiated from the students. Now, it is exciting to see how more of the outdated facilities have been modernized by the passage of Measure G. I see the benefits in improved student outcomes and achievement, in teacher morale and retention and in safer, healthier classrooms and campuses. I see young adults empowered by their preparation for college and careers in health sciences, engineering, tech and skilled trades. Thanks to an increase in affordable housing, they have returned to work in the local hospitals, businesses and schools.
I am particularly impressed with the forward thinking of Livermorians, because they made this investment in the children and schools when inflation was rampant. Some had to stretch their budgets, but they realized that the dollars spent now would pay off in strong home values on par with neighboring communities. Livermore schools competed for millions of dollars in State matching funds that helped leverage the community investment. As an observer from the Future, I congratulate Livermorians who voted Yes on G! Your young people are now on track to be the community and business leaders for the rest of this century.
