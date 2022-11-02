Dave Vonheeder, Livermore
Voting Yes on G means better school facilities for our students, teachers and community. Our schools will continue to age, and unless our community invests in improving them, the cost will be even older, aging facilities not suitable for educating our future, not spaces that will benefit community groups and others who use public facilities to benefit our citizens. There is no magic wand that will reverse the aging process, and there is no scenario in which our school district can pinch enough pennies out of its yearly budgets to meet the costs of updating 18 school campuses. Like it or not, in California, the only mechanism for school districts to make major facilities improvements is through the passage of local bonds. That’s why you will notice that Livermore is just one of many California school districts with a bond measure on the ballot this year. Having a local bond allows our district to apply for matching funds from the state to help offset the costs and stretch our investment dollars further. Without a bond, our Livermore community is not eligible to benefit from those state dollars that we already contribute to as part of our greater state tax obligations.