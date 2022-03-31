Eileen Greenlee, Livermore
I am a Livermore native, a Livermore teacher, a Livermore parent and a Livermore community member and regardless of which hat I am wearing, I wholeheartedly support the renewal of the Measure A Parcel Tax on May 3.
Why?
As a Livermore Native:
I grew up with friends whose parents worked at both labs. As a result there were many discussions about the cutting-edge science that was being explored and discovered right here in Livermore. It made us all curious and aware of science and the role it played in our society. But it wasn’t just the science that was happening at the labs, it was also the rich agricultural science I observed in Livermore. This awareness combined with my Livermore Science teachers had so much influence on me that I ended up majoring in Science in college.
As a Livermore Teacher:
Who teaches math and science, renewing this Parcel Tax is key to our students' foundational development and growth. Our students have a strong conceptual knowledge of science, starting in elementary school, and it shows in their ability to think critically when the topics become more advanced in middle and high school.
As a Livermore Community member: Having a robust elementary science program is a huge asset to the prices of our homes. Having schools with elementary science specialists means our students are getting enhanced instruction from teachers credentialed in Science. As a result Livermore becomes a destination district thus increasing our home values. Continuing to pay $11.50 per month is a small price to pay for that return on investment.
But I think the most important reason I support renewing Measure A is because I am a Livermore Parent: my 2nd and 4th graders come home from school and talk about what they did in science (I don’t have to ask). They vividly explain the lesson, the experiments, their trials and even their errors. They are excited about their knowledge and their ability to demonstrate that knowledge. How could I not want this to continue not just for my kids but for ALL Livermore students?
Please join me in voting YES on Measure A on May 3.