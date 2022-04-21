Lisa Wilson, Livermore
My name is Lisa Wilson and I've been a teacher for 31 years, teaching the past 25 years in Livermore schools. Vote by mail today for Measure A so our elementary students can continue to attend science lab courses, and all of our students can continue to benefit from our district technology specialists. Science specialists and technology specialists are credentialed teachers who work together with classroom teachers to enhance the educational experiences of all students. I teach fourth grade students in a Livermore classroom, but my students benefit from an entire team of dedicated teachers and caring adults that help provide foundational science and technology skills for college and career.
Not only have all of my Livermore students benefited from elementary science classes, but the science lab courses also benefited my own two children who attended Livermore schools. They both earned science degrees and have careers they love.
Your Yes on Measure A vote will keep quality teachers and programs in Livermore!