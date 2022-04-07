Lu See Kwik, CPA, Livermore
You will soon receive a mail-in ballot for Measure A. This is to renew the current Measure G parcel tax that’s set to expire July 2022. This parcel tax was initially approved in 2004 and renewed in 2008 and 2014 by local voters. The $4M in annual funding supports our children’s education in math, science, engineering, technology and classroom technology and curriculum up to date. As a startup to any investment, the strategic use of these funds builds over time, and we have the momentum because of it. Our voters, children and community have seen the benefits of this parcel tax with the educational resources and believe the investment is paramount or else we wouldn’t have had the vote of confidence to continue with this parcel tax. Cuts of this magnitude would force our District to re-evaluate budget expenditures that could result in increased class sizes, reduced educational course options and fewer teaching positions.
Measure A continues the fiscal accountability protections from the previous measure. An independent citizen oversight committee reported this funding was spent as promised, and that the district has been open and transparent about all expenditures. As a CPA with financial statement audit experience, I have the confidence that our taxes will be used wisely and responsibly for our children.
For those that don’t have kids enrolled in the district, keep in mind the market value of your home is directly linked to the strength of our schools’ academic programs. As we’ve seen, the growth in our real estate value has grown substantially more than $138/year. Talk about a return on investment!
As such, I strongly urge you to vote Yes on Measure A. The $138 parcel tax is a continued investment worth voting for our kids, if not protecting your real estate investment.