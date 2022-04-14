Noah King, Livermore
My name is Noah King, and I’ve been an Elementary Technology Specialist in Livermore schools for the past six years. Technology specialist teachers in Livermore schools are funded by our local voter-approved parcel tax, which will expire this summer unless renewed by voters this May. I’m writing to share information with the community about the importance of the technology specialist positions in ensuring our teachers and students have access to current technology resources and practices.
I started in LVJUSD in 1995 after earning my teaching credential and a master’s degree in education. For 20 years, I worked as an elementary classroom teacher. In 2015, after the passage of Measure G, I joined a newly created team of technology specialists. While I always loved being a classroom teacher, this role allowed me to have a positive impact on a greater number of students. So far this school year, I have personally worked with 137 teachers and their classes. That means I’ve been able to impact over 3,200 students in one year.
What does an elementary technology specialist do? We coach teachers directly in their classrooms, modeling lessons with their students while they observe and learn. We also observe them teaching lessons, with us there for immediate support. We provide ideas to incorporate technology into teachers’ usual lessons, units, and projects. We head into schools’ Makerspaces to teach about all the exciting equipment and materials. For example, our students are learning how to create videos in front of a green screen, how to code simple robots to do various tasks, and how to design 3D models on their Chromebooks that they can print on our 3D printers. We send out weekly “Cool Tools” and other suggested lessons. And we promptly answer “emergency” texts and emails to help with whatever tech emergencies pop up.
When the pandemic hit, it was all hands-on deck. The team was already in place, ready to show teachers how to use Schoology, hold video conferences, post assignments, and make teaching videos for their classes. Not only were we helping all the teachers, we were also corresponding with parents and students to guide them through their distance learning tech woes, big and small.
Your Yes vote on Measure A will ensure that we continue to have much needed technological coaching support for our students and teachers in Livermore schools. Please vote Yes on A by May 3.