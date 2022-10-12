Livermore school district is relying on the passage of Measure G to fund the needed update of its school buildings and facilities. Bond measures are really the only way a school district can procure the large amounts of money it takes to do this kind of work. General funds pay for personnel and programs, and little is left over for massive construction or repairs.
As homeowners are well aware, maintaining a home so it doesn’t fall into disrepair is important. Allowing problems to continue, without attention, can be costlier than immediately dealing with needed repairs.
While the improvements that have already been accomplished are really spectacular and our students certainly deserve them, the second phase of the master plan needs to be addressed now. The cost certainly isn’t going to decrease in the future, so the district is correct to make the improvements as soon as we can.
An issue the Livermore community needs to seriously consider is climate change. California is not immune from the severe weather which we have seen in Florida recently. Future “Megastorms” (NY Times, Aug. ’22) originating in the Pacific are predicted over the next half century, which will create ferocious winds and massive amounts of rain over the state. Will the flimsy, nonpermanent, portable buildings which house our students safely protect them from severe weather during future decades?
To Livermore taxpayers who hesitate to approve this expense, please remember California taxpayers paid for the schools in which YOU were educated. This is just what we do to ensure that future generations enjoy the benefits of quality education in a thriving community like Livermore.