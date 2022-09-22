As a senior with over 50 years residence in Livermore (three daughters graduating from both GHS and LHS and two grandsons currently at LHS), I support Measure G. I’m convinced that prudent investment in our local schools benefits our entire community. I’m conscious of the seemingly ever demanding efforts to tax the citizens (especially homeowners). That’s why I stay abreast of those issues as a continuing supporter of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers’ Association. I support Jon Koupal’s work protecting California homeowners. Moreover, I believe in taking an active part in the oversight of our LVJUSD facilities bond expenditures.
In the past several years, I’ve watched directly the District’s Facilities Team spend down our current bond. I’ve witnessed, from the project planning stages (including attending user study groups charged with establishing facility’s needs and then prioritizing those needs) to the actual spec writing, bidding and construction process and protocols followed. All along the way, LVJUSD’s team has been transparent. The Finance department produces clear and useful accounting reports. I’ve also been reviewing (independent) annual financial audits and performance audits for all District Bond projects. When I’ve questioned any data, the district’s and auditor’s answers have been forthright, clear and timely. LVJUSD is fortunate to have an active Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee populated with concerned and capable people. We’ve watched the process from planning, bidding and construction through final audits. LVJUSD’s Bond Oversight Committee has consistently complied, with the intent of Proposition 39: “…to actively review and report on the proper expenditure of taxpayer’s money for school construction” and to “verify that the funds are being spent only for authorized purposes.”
With our current bond program, our community has seen old, poorly designed, simply outdated facilities transformed into modern state-of-the-art facilities the equal or better of our neighboring districts. And more so, we’ve seen it done the right way!
Passing Measure G ensures we continue to provide for our students’ facility needs for the next many years.