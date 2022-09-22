Will Macedo, Livermore

As a senior with over 50 years residence in Livermore (three daughters graduating from both GHS and LHS and two grandsons currently at LHS), I support Measure G. I’m convinced that prudent investment in our local schools benefits our entire community. I’m conscious of the seemingly ever demanding efforts to tax the citizens (especially homeowners). That’s why I stay abreast of those issues as a continuing supporter of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers’ Association. I support Jon Koupal’s work protecting California homeowners. Moreover, I believe in taking an active part in the oversight of our LVJUSD facilities bond expenditures. 