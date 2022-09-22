Cate Sarraille, Livermore

As the Chair of the Yes on Measure G committee, I want to provide information about the bond measure on the November 2022 ballot. As a retired teacher who has lived in Livermore for over 25 years, I’ve seen, firsthand, the teaching and learning conditions in Livermore schools. Some of our schools were built over 60 years ago for a different era of education and need to be modernized. A student’s access to safe and modern classrooms should not be dependent on where they are enrolled. Funds from Measure G will provide updated classrooms, science labs, job training facilities and technology to meet rising academic standards and serve our community for decades to come. 