Cate Sarraille, Livermore
As the Chair of the Yes on Measure G committee, I want to provide information about the bond measure on the November 2022 ballot. As a retired teacher who has lived in Livermore for over 25 years, I’ve seen, firsthand, the teaching and learning conditions in Livermore schools. Some of our schools were built over 60 years ago for a different era of education and need to be modernized. A student’s access to safe and modern classrooms should not be dependent on where they are enrolled. Funds from Measure G will provide updated classrooms, science labs, job training facilities and technology to meet rising academic standards and serve our community for decades to come.
My three children attended Livermore schools. I think all parents can agree they would like their children to have:
• Classrooms and labs to meet current safety and instructional standards.
• Career training facilities and equipment, so students are prepared for college and careers.
• Classroom computers and technology for 21st-century learning.
• Improved campus security gates, fencing and systems to enhance student safety.
Some alarmists believe Measure G will be bad for our local economy. A letter in the Independent claimed, if passed, the measure would be costly to property owners. I’ve looked at my property tax bill. When Measure G passes, it is unlikely my property tax bill will increase by more than $40 a month. Upgrading schools will increase the value of my property, which benefits me and my heirs.
For years, I taught in P-16, a portable across from LHS’ baseball field. The “temporary” portable, which was far from new in 1996, remains in use as a classroom today, although the heating, cooling and ventilation have always been inadequate for our locale. Among the projects in this measure is construction of new classrooms to replace these aging portables at both of the comprehensive high schools. This will benefit most students in very concrete ways.
On behalf of the current and future students, educators, staff, parents and property owners of Livermore, please vote YES on Measure G.