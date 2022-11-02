Joanne Morrison, Livermore
Our kids need Measure G. We need to finish rescuing the classrooms and facilities in our district, so that Livermore students will have the same opportunities and advantages as kids in other districts across the nation. Contrary to arguments by some, the funds from Measure G will not be used as a slush fund by the district to spend as they see fit. The project plans are transparent, specific and available for everyone to see at https://esb.lvjusd.k12.ca.us/Attachments/d70d96e8-1b37-4f9a-b9bb-b8e631dd9cd8.pdf.
The deteriorating condition of existing facilities is costing money in repairs. Our district is forced to throw good money after bad by constant band-aid fixes as things break down. This is not wise spending.
Failing facilities are a liability. Teachers and children can be injured if a ceiling collapses during class (this did happen in another district) or if a student is injured due to failing gym facilities.
On the other hand, new, superior facilities can be a source of revenue as sports teams in the region come to use our better pools and courts.
It is sad that bond issues are the only way to fund improvements to school facilities in California, but that is the fact we face. The state provides some funds for operations, but there is virtually nothing left over to build new classrooms, no matter how frugal the district’s spending. The money for COVID relief was used for just that — COVID relief, as it was earmarked. Measure A money can only be spent on program and staff support, not facilities. There simply is no alternative source of funds for replacing facilities.
The truth is that if we don’t raise the money now, it will only cost more later. Homeowners know that if we put off necessary home repairs, they only become more expensive when we finally address them.
There are opponents to Measure G using scare tactics around the amount of tax each owner will have to pay annually. Measure G is a tax on our assessed value, not the market value of our property. That means that it is less, in many cases much less, than a tax on market value. The maximum estimated tax will be 6 cents on each $100 of assessed value. Ignore the “average tax” estimates you see being asserted by opponents. Calculate it yourself to see what your own assessment will be.