Joanne Morrison, Livermore

Our kids need Measure G. We need to finish rescuing the classrooms and facilities in our district, so that Livermore students will have the same opportunities and advantages as kids in other districts across the nation. Contrary to arguments by some, the funds from Measure G will not be used as a slush fund by the district to spend as they see fit. The project plans are transparent, specific and available for everyone to see at https://esb.lvjusd.k12.ca.us/Attachments/d70d96e8-1b37-4f9a-b9bb-b8e631dd9cd8.pdf