Katherine Kozioziemski, Livermore

I urge Livermore residents to vote Yes on Measure G and school board candidates who expressly support Measure G. Most Livermore schools were built more than 60 years ago and need urgent repairs and upgrades. Measure G will ensure our students have safe and modern classrooms to prepare them for college and careers. If you haven’t been on school campuses recently, you may not be aware of how much renovation is needed. Additionally, every dollar is accounted for through an oversight committee. 