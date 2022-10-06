Pleasanton isn’t in danger of falling behind other communities in Alameda County when it comes to school facilities; we have already fallen behind. We’re enjoying a reputation that our hard-working teachers and staff have persevered in crumbling facilities.
In 1978, Californians voted yes on the Jarvis Gann initiative — prop 13. The result was a change to property tax assessments that allowed Californians, specifically long-time property owners, to be shielded from sky rocketing property values. It saves longtime property owners thousands of dollars each year.
One consequence of this initiative was that the funding for our schools was significantly reduced. Another consequence was that significant control over the allocation of property taxes was ceded to the State of California. This has led to the underfunding of both curriculum and facilities maintenance in many communities, including Pleasanton.
Pleasanton voters have the opportunity to mitigate this negative impact on our community by redirecting a very small part of prop 13 savings directly to our own children. Economic studies have shown that investments in school facilities generate a favorable rate of return for homeowners and other property owners. By voting yes on Measure I to improve our school facilities, property owners are making a small investment in the preservation of the value of their properties.
Vote yes on Measure I, because it is a good investment for property owners, or vote Yes on Measure I, because it is the right thing to do. In either case, VOTE YES ON MEASURE I!