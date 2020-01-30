I recently watched Mayor John Marchand’s “Yes on Measure P” interview, a YouTube video that my friend, Phil Pierpont (of Sunrise Mountain Sports), had shared on Facebook.
I haven’t always been the mayor’s biggest fan, but I was impressed with how well he expressed his points in the interview, especially the part about how Bernadette Peters stayed in Pleasanton when the Bankhead Theater opened “because there wasn’t a place for her to stay” in Livermore. I had previously been a proponent of a westside hotel, but accepting of an eastside hotel, if it was built with character.
Tara Tramayne made a great point in her Jan. 23 letter about not wanting a parking garage to be the first thing she sees when she drives into Livermore’s downtown area, and I certainly don’t want any eight-story behemoths overshadowing it, either. It makes sense, as Tara also said, to support Measure P because the downtown businesses we love and frequent support Measure P. There never will be a perfect plan that satisfies every single person, but Measure P is the one true plan that exists, supports local restaurants, and is backed not just by Livermore’s downtown businesses, but the Livermore Stockmen’s Rodeo Association, as well.
Yes, there are other hotels in Livermore, but for Bankhead performers and visitors in town for the Livermore Half Marathon, rodeo, festivals, weddings, graduations and such, it is more convenient and desirable to stay close to the hub of activity. Our family’s recent trip to Monterey confirmed that desire: We stayed at the Portola Hotel and Spa in [Old] Monterey, so we could walk the Christmas in the Adobes tour and not have to worry about parking, as in past visits when we lodged further away. My husband and I also didn’t have to worry about driving anywhere after having a few drinks. Besides, walking around town took us past other businesses where we – YES! – spent extra money.
A lot of downtown activities take place at the Bankhead and on the green, so it would be easier for hotel guests to just walk downstairs and outside to Bankhead’s common area, instead of walking a block and crossing streets. To address off-site parking and traffic concerns, could we build any pedestrian bridges?
Some people fear change, some are set in their ways, and others just aren’t seeing the big picture. Livermore residents, I encourage you to think about what you like to do on vacation and apply that to what type of businesses you’d like to see downtown. A candy shop, cheese shop, and something for teens would be desirable for me. Let’s bring back a crepe place, like we used to have! I also encourage you to vote “Yes” on Measure P. Let’s see the big picture, move forward and leave dissension behind. A “Yes” vote for Measure P is a “Yes” vote for our commUNITY.