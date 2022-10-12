John Howard, Livermore
As a 50-plus year resident of the Livermore Valley, I urge you to vote YES on Measure P. Measure P will allow the city of Livermore to extend their sewer system into south Livermore for the purpose of enabling existing residents and commercial wine country businesses to hook into a sewer system, thus avoiding future underground contamination to the water table. Additionally, the measure will encourage property owners in south Livermore to plant new vineyards and assist restaurants and wineries in growing their businesses. Development will still be restricted to the existing Measure D and the South Livermore Valley Plan. The passage of the measure will not incur any additional costs to Livermore city taxpayers. Again, as a 50-plus year resident of Livermore, I see this as a way to enhance the beauty and viability of south Livermore for future generations. Vote YES on Measure P!