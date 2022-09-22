Mark Triska, Livermore
Please vote YES on Measure P for the benefit of the South Livermore Valley Wine Country. Measure P will allow the City of Livermore to extend their sewer into South Livermore for the purpose of enabling existing residents and commercial wine country businesses, such as wineries, restaurants, and a wine country resort to hook into a sewer system without further degrading the existing water table. Additionally, it will encourage property owners in South Livermore to plant new vineyards and replant older ones that have exceeded their useful life, vs. currently pulling out more vineyards and adding to our fire danger here. Development will still be restricted to the existing Measure D and the South Livermore Valley Plan standards. With capacity confirmed in the City’s sewer system, at no additional cost to Livermore taxpayers, and half the funding already secured by Alameda County, YES on Measure P is a win-win-win for our wineries, residents, and open space advocates alike.