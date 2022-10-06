John Stein, Livermore
30 years ago, I helped in the creation of the successful South Livermore Valley Plan that enhanced Livermore’s historic wine region and limited urban sprawl. As part of that plan, we limited sanitary sewer service to only the uses within the city limits. Things change, the state no longer allows wineries, tasting rooms, restaurants and bed and breakfasts to use septic systems. On-site sales and tourism are essential to the economic success of existing and future wineries and businesses that support the vineyards and other agricultural uses. To allow these businesses to continue a sewer line to serve the uses allowed by the South Livermore Valley Plan is urgently needed.