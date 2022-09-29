Scott Akin, Livermore
This November, Livermore voters will have an opportunity to approve an extension of the sewer system into south Livermore.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Scott Akin, Livermore
This November, Livermore voters will have an opportunity to approve an extension of the sewer system into south Livermore.
Measure P will help protect our local groundwater basin from pollution by allowing existing and future property owners in the area to connect to the sewer system. A healthy groundwater basin benefits all Livermore residents, in particular, as water supplies become scarcer and less reliable with climate change. Under Measure P, the cost of constructing the extension will be carried by the people that will hook up to the new extension, not by people in other parts of the city.
Measure P also helps to ensure that agriculture in the south Livermore valley remains economically viable. The vineyards and other agricultural areas that exist in the south Livermore valley provide important open space benefits and help to preserve the unique character and history of the valley. Land use protections put in place many years ago by the South Livermore Valley Area Plan and Measure D will remain unchanged under Measure P.
This fall, I encourage all Livermore residents to join me in supporting Measure P.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.