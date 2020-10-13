Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
California voters will have the opportunity to bring much-needed relief to our housing crisis by voting yes on Prop 19.
Many Californians feel stuck in their current homes, fearing that a move would mean higher property rates in the county that they want to move to. Because of this fear, many Californians are staying put in homes that may be a burden or no longer fit their needs. Prop 19 will eliminate this issue by limiting property-tax increases for seniors who need to downsize or move closer to family anywhere in the state. It will provide aging Californians the ability to move and not create additional tax burdens.
This will in turn open up more housing for young families and first-time buyers and give more housing options to all Californians. Prop 19 is a change in the right direction for our housing needs!