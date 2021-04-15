Maryann Brent, Livermore
In a recent East Bay Times letter to the editor (March 30), Veronica Stewart appealed to Livermore residents to save our city center from the Eden housing project, whose design is certainly incompatible with Livermore traditions. I agree with her. In my opinion, there's nothing about the current housing plan that looks like Livermore, that is inviting, or that draws people to downtown. However, the Livermore City Council will assume the community agrees with the current plan unless residents speak up. Livermore residents, please speak up!