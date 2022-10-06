Michael Ferrucci, Livermore
They say you can’t fight City Hall. I disagree.
The current Council has decided to substantially subsidize Eden Housing’s acquisition of City owned property in the center of town, including a loan of millions of taxpayer dollars. This transaction is the center of the discontent and frustration of thousands of Livermore residents, as well as myself.
My support for a downtown park in the proposed Eden location comes from my childhood experience in San Francisco. My father was the manager of Union Square Garage. The park at Union Square was truly the city’s center.
Thanks to my father, I was employed by the garage during my high school and college days living in San Francisco. It was always intriguing to me that Union Square, this remarkable oasis in the City’s bustling retail area, did not succumb to development. Housing, or another downtown hotel with retail at ground level, would certainly have served the area’s work force and provided exponentially more tax benefits to San Francisco. But the City had a long-term vision and understood the community’s need to have a place for socialization and a natural environment in spite of the multistory buildings that surrounded the Square.
For me, it was a place to unwind the stresses of working downtown. That feeling of community was prevalent. There were musicians, street artists, poets and philosophers, and always an opportunity to share political views during a lunch respite.
The current Council’s vision is contrary to that of the community majority. I urge residents to make it clear that the Council’s action to disregard the potential of the Eden Housing site as a substantial community park is outrageous. I agree the need for low and very low-income housing is paramount and desperately needed in Livermore. I am, however, convinced that there are alternative locations for this kind of development. I feel it’s a gross mistake to permanently change the character of our downtown.
If we as residents follow the attitude and direction of the current City Council on the downtown issue, then we are destined to have more of the same in other areas. Please stand up for what you believe and join me in electing a new Council and Mayor. I am supporting Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos. All three will fight for an alternative location for Eden Housing. I understand that they will have the power to do so.