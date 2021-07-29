Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
I’m wondering why Bob Woerner said before the election that it was possible to move some of the affordable housing across Railroad Avenue. Many people voted for him because they felt this would be a win-win. Instead, the City Council just accepted the Eden Housing plan. When I asked about it, I was told that I should be aware that “under State law, if the Council had voted ‘no’ at the May 24, City Council meeting, it would have exposed Livermore taxpayers to up to $6.5 million in potential penalties if the city were to lose a court challenge.” If he knew this was true beforehand, then why did he hold out the promise it was possible to make a change? Either he knew it couldn’t be changed and he was lying to the citizens in order to get elected, or he could have asked for a compromise from Eden. You can’t have it both ways.