Vic Avila, Livermore
But…. that’s the only advantage to having Eden Housing across the street from the 4-story Legacy Apartments, and behind the Ale House. More traffic, less spaciousness. More concrete, noise, congestion, pavement, obstruction of views. There is no advantage to placing the Eden Housing development in that space.
Sign the petition to move Eden Housing. Then pat yourself on the back. Oh, one more advantage to Eden Housing’s location across from the Legacy Apartments: there will be plenty of pigeons roosting on the roof.