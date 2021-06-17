Ramona Krausncik, Dublin
Tonight (Sunday) I saw on the world news an interview with a health care provider in Indiana who is anti-vaccine.
She said that if the person she is with has been vaccinated then she is protected so why should she be vaccinated? I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.
I have been fully vaccinated since February, and I am trusting science. To those who are anti-vaccine and are depending on the vaccinated to keep you safe, I have news for you: your health is your responsibility, not mine.
If a person is immunocompromised or just plain stubborn, then he or she needs to wear a mask in the presence of those who are vaccinated. Otherwise, please don’t depend on those vaccinated to protect you if you refuse the vaccine – it’s not our job. If you get Covid, it's on you.