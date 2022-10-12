Anyone who seeks to erode our Constitutional rights should not be elected to any public office. Evan Branning and his partner candidates are now openly quite comfortable with denying Livermore residents the right to vote on whether to build more downtown apartment towers. Their legal argument is bogus, clumsy and self-serving. Let’s think about what could happen next, if Branning’s attempt to thwart our Constitutional right is successful.
Imagine a future mayor with universally despised policies were the subject of a successful recall, eagerly signed by enough voters to qualify. Under the rules prior to the Eden scandal, petitions would be summarily forwarded to the County for certification and inclusion on a ballot. Using Branning’s logic, a single individual, the City Clerk, decides whether or not to allow such a necessary recall to move forward.
That, my friends, is why there is so much riding on what the judge will say, and who we elect in November. The Clerk’s unlawful action is a true crisis of Livermore’s government that could have far reaching consequences if the courts fail to heed existing case law, reaffirm the Clerk’s administrative duty, and adequately discipline anyone who was involved.
It’s hard to believe I should need to say it, but please, elect people who support the Constitution. Mony, Ben and Carol.