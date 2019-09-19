On behalf of the 96 youths from Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin who attended the first "Youth Environmental Action Summit of the Tri-Valley" on September 7, at Amador Valley High School, I would like to extend a warm thank you to all of our volunteers, speakers, and sponsors who helped to make the event such a success.
This all-volunteer event was planned over the summer by a team of 30 youths who met in subcommittees to create the website, registration, publicity, program, social media, security plan, recruit speakers, and resource guide. With everyone pitching in, we were able to pull together all the details in a short timeframe.
Recruiting speakers and leaders for our breakout sessions proved to be easy, as everyone was eager to reach out to Tri-Valley Youth. We were thrilled to hear the opening keynote by Rep. Eric Swalwell, who shared his personal stories form his youth and his experience in Congress. His message of "start local and build your base of experience" was well received.
We were also so inspired by the closing keynote, video, and slides presented by scientist and author Dan Linehan. He left no doubt in our minds about the difference one person can make. In between, participants met in a variety of exciting breakout sessions.
A huge thank you to volunteer presenters: Elyse Wohlenberg, Bryan Luo, and Jessica Luan, How to Start a Local Leaders Club: Ashley McClure, MD, Climate Change is a Health Emergency; Kate Roney, Ella Crenshaw, Nancy Metzger-Carter, Schools for Climate Action; Darrell Davis, Safe Routes to Schools - Clean and Green Transportation; Tony Green, Citizens' Climate Lobby - How to Give Effective Presentations; Lauren Londono, Veganism and Sustainable Lifestyle; Alyssa Gomez, The Healing Effects of Nature; Dan Linehan, Finding Your Path to Make Positive Change; and Joseph Steelman and Chanddeep Singh, Living Arroyos - Protect Your Watershed.
Our Youth Activist Panel included students Julia Smith, Maodan Touhouri, Kate Roney, and Ella Crenshaw. Thanks to them for sharing their successes and challenges!
Adult volunteers from CCL Tri-Valley and the Women's March Action Group included Van Rainey, Leslie Swanson, Pat Padilla, Barbara Reynolds, Claudia McDonagh, Kim Christensen, Gale Naylor, Libby Galt, Jill Miller, and Erica McNerney. We so appreciate their help in making the event run smoothly.
Finally, none of this would have possible without the financial and in-kind contributions of our sponsors: Kaiser Permanente, Go Green Initiative, Citizens' Climate Lobby Tri-Valley Chapter, Corner Bakery Cafe, Inklings Coffee & Tea, Dublin Bowl, Sweet Freedom Bake Shop, and Bobo's.
We will be supporting the youth as they implement their action plans, and hope to showcase their accomplishments at celebrations of Earth Day 2020 next April.
For more information on how you can get involved, please contact trivalleyyeas@gmail.com and www.facebook.com/yeastrivalley.