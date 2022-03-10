Dennis Mulligan, Livermore
The last two councils would never make it as baseball players. The three priorities set forth by citizen groups regarding the downtown development were: Parking, Community Character, and Open Space.
Parking. The council already had 222 apartments approved for the Legacy project, across L Street from the downtown development. Then, the councils doubled down by approving 130 apartments on the downtown site. City Council approved the Eden Housing development with a waiver to allow them to have insufficient parking for the occupants. Not only does this create parking problems downtown, but a canyon effect is created with two major 4-story developments across from one another on L Street. Strike one!
Community Character. Defined as selecting design characteristics that enhance the downtown, architectural style and detail that fits an old western town, and/or a Tuscan style that fits Livermore. The Eden Housing compromised development lacks style. One writer compared it to a military barracks. Strike two!
Open Space: The councils had unlimited opportunity to create a diamond downtown, not for baseball, but to be an attractive diamond of a park for winery tourists, residents, and children who live in apartments to play and linger downtown. Strike three!
In baseball terms: Good morning, good afternoon, good night. Three strikes you’re out. It’s a whiff. The two councils struck out. Time for them to go down to the minors and learn how to play the game correctly.