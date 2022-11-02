Last week, I wrote about the traffic nightmare related to the downtown buildout.. The daily 8000+ additional vehicles will completely congest the downtown core streets. This could have been avoided had the traffic studies approved by our city officials not been so vastly misrepresented.
By omitting the most significant data that showed the unacceptable and negative effects, the wool was pulled over our community’s eyes.
Sadly, that is not the only area in which you received mispresented data. I was able to secure the Eden Housing “DENSITY BONUS LAW REQUESTS PURSUANT TO GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 65915”. This letter outlines Eden’s demands for concessions they are allowed, by the above Gov Code, to implement on this land in the heart of our downtown. THERE IS NOTHING THE CITY CAN DO TO STOP THEM.
How was this missed? Well, our officials from 2018 (Yes, it started with Marchand) changed the project from “workforce housing” to support our local teachers, first responders, etc, to be 100% of all units for the unhoused, low-low income, and low-income. This MAJOR switch allowed Eden Housing to take advantage of FOUR concessions they are entitled to, because this land parcel is within one-half mile of major transit. By changing the demographics of the tenants who will be allowed into these units, our city officials handed the heart of our downtown to Eden Housing.
What benefits does this have for Eden? Well, outlined in their letter to Steve Steward dated 4-30-21, they are requesting the following bonus under the “State Density Bonus Law” and for each one, it states “the CITY MUST GRANT EDEN BY RIGHT UNDER THE STATE DENSITY BONUS LAW”.
1-DENSITY. They have represented that the project will be 130 units, but they are NOT held to this number as the concessions they are allowed state they have “no maximum density for the project”.
2-HEIGHT-under the cover of this letter, they can request up to THREE MORE STORIES
3-CONCESSION FOR SETBACKS-no sidewalk width standards required!
4-RELIEF FROM VEHICULAR PARKING STANDARDS-they can pull the same “no parking” scheme as the hotel developer and HAVE NO PARKING FOR RESIDENTS!
These officials led by then-Mayor Marchand pulled the wool over our eyes to benefit ANOTHER developer. There is ZERO transparency with these folks, so it’s time to clean house! Vote Mony Nop for Mayor, Carol Wahrer for District 1, and Ben Barrientos for District 2!