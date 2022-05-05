Deborah McQueen, Livermore
John Marchand is running for mayor – again! His appetite for public attention and prominence remains unsated, even after 15 years as a prior mayor and council member. Rather than heed his own advice — "my generation is going to have to get out of the way and allow the next generation to inherit this community" — Marchand continues to inter himself ever deeper into the inner sanctum of City government.
Bureaucratic thinkers support Marchand's effort to run again by saying he's 'the most qualified' and therefore, they will vote for him over Mony Nop. Using this logic no one can ever move up in the world because they wouldn’t have enough experience to match the person currently in a position, a Catch-22. But worse still, it says that only those who have 15 years of experience in Livermore's politics will be perceived as valid contenders for the Mayorship against Marchand. Under their deductive reasoning, bureaucratic thinkers would even eliminate the Greek gods should they attempt to run against Marchand. We can imagine their saying, "Thank you Zeus for your masterful skills at statesmanship and keeping the lesser gods under control, but I'm afraid you don't qualify for Mayor because you haven't served on Livermore's City Council." Or "Thank you, Prometheus, for the gift of fire and improving mankind's lot over these many centuries, but you have never served on the Planning Commission. Therefore, you don't have enough experience to run against John Marchand. Likewise, Hermes, we are so very grateful for your gifts of music and craftsmanship, but frankly, you've never served on Zone 7, so, unfortunately, we cannot endorse your candidacy with our votes."
Livermore's bureaucrats don't care about Democracy and supporting a younger, fresh-faced minority challenger for Mayor like Mony Nop, regardless of Mony's prior accomplishments. If Mony had a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from MIT and had won the Nobel Prize, they still wouldn't vote for him because, after all, he has less experience. They prefer an autocratic order over a Democracy, cement over grass, buildings over space, and censorship overall. Robert Kennedy Jr. stated, "Democracy is messy, and it's hard. It's never easy." An Autocracy is more manageable. Designing public parks instead of stack-and-packs and allowing Mother Nature’s topsoil and prairie lands a chance to survive is too complicated. It’s much easier to slap together solar farms and mega-plexes, and never worry about the consequences.