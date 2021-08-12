Zoe Renae Head entered heaven on Friday, July 23, 2021. She was only four years old.
She was born in Sacramento, California on July 5, 2017. She is survived by her big brother Deron Head; Her mother Tianna Martinez; her father Trevor Head; grandparents Cindy and Gene Ebersole; Janice and Terry Head; and David Martinez; along with her aunts, uncles, great-grandparents, and so many more cousins and family who adored her.
Zoe was full of life, always happy, but known for her mean mug, but don’t let it fool you she was so compassionate, empathetic, methodical, friendly, loving, sassy, brave, smart, sincere, and absolutely beautiful!! She always made everyone laugh and smile with her mature personality and boldness. This girl made friends absolutely everywhere she went, no matter their age. She would walk in a store and tell an adult woman “Hi, I’m Zoe! What’s your name?” And you’d instantly hear her say after leaving the park, “I miss my friends,” for the friends she had just made.
If you ever gave her a gift instantly you’d hear her say, “OMG, I love it! Thank you soooo much!”
When she was 3-years-old and her dog died and her mother seemed inconsolable, she sat next to her crying mother telling her “It’ll be okay, mom.”
The joy and love she brought to this world were too pure. She really was an earth angel and I’m grateful for every minute God blessed us with her! She loved to sing, dance, play and follow her big brother everywhere. Like most young girls she loved dressing up, taking pictures, playing in mommy’s make up, playing with her cousins and friends, riding her bike, learning, doing puzzles, and watching her YouTube shows. She adored all animals, and was terrified of all bugs except for butterflies, and of course she loved her Barbies and baby dolls.
She will forever be missed, loved and never forgotten by all who knew her. She was taken too soon, but we will always cherish the moments we had her. Rest In Peace our beautiful angel, Zoe Renae Head.