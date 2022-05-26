Laurene Green, Pleasanton
I’ve had several people ask my opinion on the Zone 7 director’s election, so thought I’d share my two cents. The background and skills the three incumbents bring are varied and robust with a diversity of opinions, especially on tough issues. We don’t agree on all solutions, especially potable reuse (I’m opposed). However, everyone is very engaged and does their homework to help craft thoughtful, well-studied responses to tough issues. We have good discussions/debates, and our decisions are usually better for it. All three candidates are also well qualified. More specifically, Sarah Palmer has a BA in biology & poli-sci, a PhD & post-doctoral work and teaching experience, all which she applies well. She does a tremendous amount of work for our board and this state, as she is on many committees, many community groups and currently serves as Vice President. Dennis Gambs is an engineer that worked for Zone 7. He brings important legacy knowledge and understanding to the board, especially regarding flood control — an area with which we are currently grappling — and he also engages with many community groups. Olivia Sanwong has a degree in mathematics & an MBA and, as our president last year, did a considerable amount of outreach, which she continues to do, especially regarding the drought and conservation. As all three incumbents have a science background, and they employ an evidence-based approach for decision-making. I’m happy to serve with these well qualified individuals and will be voting for them. I hope you do too.