Michael Reily Guntrum, beloved son, brother and friend, was born Oct. 6, 1951, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and passed away after a brief struggle with cancer in Walnut Creek, California on Feb.13, 2023.
His family moved to Livermore in 1958 where he attended Fifth Street Elementary School. He enjoyed playing Little League and Babe Ruth baseball with his dad as coach for many years, with his mom and sister cheering him on at every game.
His class of 1969 was the first to attend all four years of high school at Granada High. He went on to attend the University of California at Santa Barbara, then transferred to Cal Berkeley. In the Fall of 1970, he transferred to the University of California at Davis, graduating with a master’s degree in economics. Upon graduation he worked for the State of California for 10 years, then went on to work for Pacific Bell until retirement.
His wife of twenty years, Kathy, preceded him in death from cancer in 2011. Sadly, his mother Doris passed away just two days prior to his death. Mike is survived by his sister Pat Guntrum of Livermore, and his stepsons Jamie Carpenter of Fairfield, California, and Michael Carpenter of Orlando, Florida, and many relatives and friends across the country.
A joint celebration of life for Mike and his mother Doris will be held in the upcoming spring.