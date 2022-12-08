Jan Brovont, Livermore
Freight railroads account for roughly 40% of U.S. long-distance freight volume (measured by ton-miles) — more than any other mode of transportation. However, they account for just 0.5% of total U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to EPA data, and just 1.9% of transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions.
On average, railroads are three to four times more fuel-efficient than trucks. A single freight train can replace several hundred trucks.
Today’s fuel-efficient locomotives have emitted fewer criteria pollutants and GHGs over the past decade. Idling-reduction technology, such as stop-start systems, can reduce unnecessary idle time by 50%. Advanced software improves fuel efficiency by up to 14% by calculating the most efficient speed, spacing and timing of trains.
Greenhouse gas emissions are directly related to fuel consumption. That means moving freight by rail instead of truck lowers greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%, on average.
If railroads did not move freight in the United States, it would take over 99 million additional truck loads traveling on public roadways and would take four times more fuel than rail to handle the freight Americans rely on every day.
Increased use of zero-emission intermodal cranes reduces ambient noise and pollution at ports and in rail yards.
Expanding the use of positioning locomotives throughout the train (aka distributed power) reduces the horsepower needed to move a train.
Info from Association of American Railroads