Alan Marling, Livermore
The LVPAC, which runs the Bankhead, is changing its name to Livermore Valley Arts (LVA). Its Executive Director Christ Charter said last year to Livermore City Council, “Diversity, equity, and inclusion is important to us and a priority in our leadership.” Unfortunately, LVA’s board members fund and promote lawsuits that are anti-diversity, iniquitous and excluding.
LVA Board Members Joan Seppala and Jean King’s litigation campaigns are blocking a local solar farm, the Aramis Project, and local affordable housing, the Eden Project. The more solar energy we have, the less we will have to rely on dirty power, which is produced in areas of low privilege. This is called environmental racism. The more affordable housing we have, the less working-class people have to commute and suffer from threats of eviction. Housing is also a matter of racial justice.
"African Americans represent 13% of the general population but are 40% of people experiencing homelessness and more than 50% of homeless families with children. Black families are 26% of all extremely low-income renters," wrote Diane Yentel, president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
As long as its board members litigate against blocking solar energy and affordable housing, Livermore Valley Arts is guilty of hypocrisy and harming our community, regardless of its name.