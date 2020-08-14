Amid COVID-19 and shelter-in-place orders, Pleasanton-based 1st United Credit Union is excited to officially announce the opening of their newest branch in Livermore.
Conveniently located in the Target shopping center off I-580 and First Street, the full-service branch opened in April 2020.
“As an essential service, we felt it was necessary to move forward with our branch opening,” said Steve Stone, president and CEO of 1st United Credit Union. “We wanted to be able to better assist those members who need in-branch transactions without requiring them to travel far during the shelter-in-place order.”
The new branch continues to practice appropriate safety and social-distancing precautions, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials. Additionally, they offer online appointment scheduling for those members who would like to open accounts safely in-branch.
“While the branch opening has offered our members expanded opportunities to meet with us, we continue to see an uptick in the use of mobile and online services,” said Stone. “We are fortunate to have invested heavily in technology, allowing our members to take care of their everyday banking needs without needing to leave their homes during this critical time.”
The credit union has also reported that even though a large population of members have required COVID-19 loan deferment assistance, they are also seeing a significant increase in mortgage, home equity and auto loan refinances as members take advantage of the current low-rate environment.
1st United has been helping members in Alameda County since 1932 when a group of Alameda County employees formed a financial co-op during the Depression to serve the financial needs of their community. As a not-for-profit cooperative, members are owners in the Credit Union and profits are reinvested to keep fees low and rates competitive.
For more information, visit 1stunitedcu.org.