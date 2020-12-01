The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is announcing the availability of $20 million dollars to fund equipment replacement and supportive infrastructure projects for the Proposition 1B Goods Movement Program.
Funds will be used to assist owners of diesel-fueled equipment that moves freight in California’s major trade corridors. Applications are due by Jan. 15, 2021.
“While the freight movement system in the Bay Area plays an important role in supporting a vibrant economy, it also is a major source of harmful air pollution for the region and in particular for disadvantaged communities near goods movement facilities,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “These incentives will support projects that decrease emissions and enable us to further reduce the air pollution burden in communities that need our help most.”
Eligible equipment for this program includes trucks with manufacturer gross vehicle weight rating 16,001 pounds and greater; cargo-handling equipment such as forklifts, yard trucks and rubber-tired gantry cranes; transport refrigeration units and insulated cold-storage trailers at grocery retail stores; berth electrification and emissions capture and control equipment at ports; and freight locomotives.
The program also funds a variety of hydrogen fueling, battery-charging and electric plug-in infrastructure projects to support owners of freight movement equipment to transition to zero- or near-zero-emissions.
Proposition 1B was approved by California voters in 2006 and authorizes state general obligation bonds for specified purposes including high-priority transportation corridor improvements and state-local partnership transportation projects. The Goods Movement Program is a partnership between the California Air Resources Board and local agencies, air districts, and seaports to quickly reduce air pollution emissions and health risk from freight movement along California's trade corridors.
Air District staff are available to answer questions about the application process and grant requirements. For more information about this program or to start an application online, visit www.baaqmd.gov/goods.