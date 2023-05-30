Homicide Suspect

(Photo courtesy of Livermore Police Department)

On Friday, May 26, 2023, Livermore Police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested 25-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez on an outstanding warrant for the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Emanuel Moseby.

Tellez was identified as the sole suspect in the shooting and killing of Moseby at the Taco Bell restaurant on Stanley Boulevard in Livermore on July 8, 2019. Moseby suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital the next morning.