On Friday, May 26, 2023, Livermore Police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested 25-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez on an outstanding warrant for the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Emanuel Moseby.
Tellez was identified as the sole suspect in the shooting and killing of Moseby at the Taco Bell restaurant on Stanley Boulevard in Livermore on July 8, 2019. Moseby suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital the next morning.
After the crime, Tellez fled to Mexico where detectives believe he has been hiding out since.
In October 2022, authorities in Mexico arrested Tellez on a warrant pertaining to this case. Mexican officials detained Tellez for several months ahead of his extradition back to the United States.
On Friday, May 26, 2023, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, Tellez was extradited back to California. Detectives from Livermore Police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau took custody of Tellez and transported him to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, where Tellez faces several charges including murder. Tellez is being held without bail.
“I want to thank our detectives for their tireless work on this case and for bringing the suspect to justice,” said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young. “The victim was a Livermore High School student and beloved member of the school’s junior varsity football team. Our detectives never stopped searching for the suspect. We hope this news gives the victim’s loved ones and the Livermore community some relief that the first step in the criminal justice system has begun.”
“It has been a long process,” said Earl Moseby Jr., victim’s father. “Thank you to the Livermore Police Department for never giving up and for bringing us into the next chapter of closure.”
Livermore Police will not be releasing any more information at this time as the case has been turned over to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.