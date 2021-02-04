The 2021 Livermore Rodeo has been cancelled.
It’s the second consecutive year the legacy week-long event was called off due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation was announced on the Livermore Rodeo’s Facebook page early Wednesday.
“It is with sadness that we report the cancellation of the 2021 Livermore Rodeo. The decision to cancel this year’s event was thoroughly discussed and voted on by your elected Board of Directors. This decision was based on the COVID-19 pandemic currently impacting the world,”
wrote Livermore Stockmen’s Rodeo Association President Sheila Fagliano in a letter to the community. For the complete letter: https://www.livermorerodeo.com/covid19. “Every news channel, internet article, and media print has completely informed all of us regarding the dangers of this pandemic. Social distancing, isolation, hand washing and preventing large gatherings have been the most advised preventative method available to overcome this virus.”
The Rodeo’s board of directors is working to develop another western event that can be safely conducted with social distancing as required by the Alameda County health department order, Fagliano wrote. “As you can imagine, this is an active and moving target.”
Tickets for the June 2022 Livermore Rodeo go on sale on April 1, 2022.
More online: https://www.livermorerodeo.com