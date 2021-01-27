Capt. Craig Eicher is retiring this week after a 32-year career with the Pleasanton Police Department.
Eicher’s last day on the job will be Friday, Jan. 29, according to a department announcement.
“I am eager to enjoy my new future,” Eicher said, “but am saddened to leave behind the wonderful and talented people I have had the privilege to work alongside.
“I plan on staying in Pleasanton and hope to see you around town. I wish the organization much future success and look forward to watching the city and police department continue to meet and address future community challenges with excellence.”
Eicher, 55, became a volunteer reserve officer for Pleasanton in 1989. Two years later, he joined the department as a fulltime police officer. Over the years, he has served as a bicycle officer, field training officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. For the last nine years, he has headed the investigations and operations division of the police department.
During his career, Eicher attended the Executive Leadership Institute at Claremont Graduate University, participated in the FBI National Academy, and received a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Saint Mary’s College of California.
He was involved in the development of several Pleasanton police department programs, including peer support for employee wellness, body-worn cameras, and most recently, an outreach program for the city’s homeless population. Eicher also wrote procedure manuals on 21st Century Policing and the department’s strategic plan.
Eicher received Exceptional Customer Service awards from the city of Pleasanton, along with numerous departmental commendations, and was a guest speaker at the International Leadership Association in Chicago.
“The Pleasanton Police Department and community has greatly benefited from Captain Eicher’s service,” said Police Chief David Swing. “His leadership and community involvement set a standard for others and ensured PPD was seated at the table of solutions for many pressing needs. Craig accomplished what every leader strives to do – he left things better than he found them.”
Eicher continues to serve on the Pleasanton Chamber Foundation Board and the Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative Board of Directors. He also served as board president for Hope Hospice for the past six years and founded the Pleasanton Police Officers’ Charitable Foundation, which helps fund community-based programs. He is a past president of the Pleasanton Police Officers’ Association.