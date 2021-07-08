5.9 Earthquake Hits California-Nevada Border

An 5.9 earthquake centered near California's border with Nevada was felt throughout the Tri-Valley on Thursday afternoon.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. on the Eastern Sierra mountains near Markleeville in Alpine County.
USGS maps show people felt the temblor in Carson City and Reno, Nevada, through Northern California in Chico and Sacramento, south through Madera, Fresno and Visalia and west through the Bay Area, as far as San Francisco.
"Felt #earthquake in Livermore!!" Gurjeet Grewal tweeted. "#bayarea."
"I am currently in Pleasanton, CA and felt that #earthquake a few minutes ago," Moses Sanchez tweeted. "It's been almost 20 years since I felt one and my dog's 1st!"
The large earthquake was followed by about a dozen smaller aftershocks in the Walker, Coleville and Dardanelle and Markleeville areas.
The California Office of Emergency Services said there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage, but there were reports of rockslides on Highways 397 and 89 in Mono County.