Due to the pandemic, the Northern California Area Emmy Awards were presented virtually Saturday evening via webcast for the second consecutive year.
Saturday evening's Emmy presentation was the 50th annual show from the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
According to a NATAS press release issued late Saturday evening, 353 Emmy statuettes were received by 263 individuals. A total of 912 entries were received -- 765 English entries and 195 Spanish entries in 68 English categories and 34 Spanish categories.
KNTV NBC Bay Area led all television stations with 16 category wins in the English categories, while KUVS Univision 19 took home 12 in the Spanish contest. The overall excellence honors also went to both stations.
The San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of NATAS is composed of media companies and individuals from the following television markets: San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Sacramento, Fresno, Hawaii, Reno, Salinas-Monterey, Chico-Redding, Eureka and Guam.