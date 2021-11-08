90-Year-Old Man Found Alive After Missing for More Than 18 Hours

After more than 18 hours, Pleasanton resident Melvin “Rod” Jacobson (90) was found safe in the neighborhood where he originally went missing.
Jacobson, who is diagnosed with dementia, was reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 7, after walking down Greenwood Road. Since the time of his disappearance, the Pleasanton Police Department had personnel actively working this case and partnered with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to assist with search efforts including the use of drones and search dogs.
On behalf of Pleasanton Police, California Highway Patrol activated a Silver Alert to notify Alameda County residents.
"Pleasanton Police Department is thankful Jacobson was found alive and credits vigilant community members for their assistance," wrote the department in a press release. "We also extend our gratitude to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol for their involvement with this case."