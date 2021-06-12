Victoria Jones and Anthony Spezzano, from Livermore, and Justin Jerome, from Dublin, have been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. All three attend Saint Mary's College of California.
Caufield Receives Scholarship to Montana
Grace Caufield, from Livermore, has received a Presidential Leadership Scholarship from the University of Montana. The four-year scholarship is the school’s highest award for incoming students.
Stefanik Graduates Summa Cum Laude
Sage Stefanick, from Pleasanton, has graduated summa cum laude from the University of San Francisco with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Local Students Graduate Grove City College
Josiah Gowen, from Livermore, and Nathaniel Bennett, from Pleasanton, have received bachelor’s degrees from Grove City (Pennsylvania) College. Nathaniel Bennett, Katherine Bennett, from Pleasanton, and Claire Mackanic, from Livermore, were also named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Meza Earns Degree at Jacksonville State
Daniel Meza, from Dublin, has received a bachelor’s degree in emergency management from Jacksonville (Alabama) State University.
Tri-Valley Students Earn Semester Honors
Karen Roddy, from Livermore, and Natalie Tran, from Pleasanton, have earned spring semester honors at Kansas State University. To receive semester honors, students must earn a grade point average of 3.75 or above along with commendations from their deans.