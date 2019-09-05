The San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC) announced the launch of the new Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) Saturday Service beginning Sept. 7, 2019.
The ACE train service is a growing commuter rail service that serves passengers Monday through Friday with service from Stockton to San Jose, with stops in Lathrop/Manteca, Tracy, Livermore, Pleasanton, Fremont, Great America, and Santa Clara.
ACE Saturday Service is an exciting addition to transportation options for Saturday commuters and leisure travelers.
“ACE Saturday Service is something that the communities we serve have long desired, and we’re excited to offer this new service,” said Christina Fugazi, chair of SJRRC. “Our hope is that commuters and families get out of their cars on Saturdays and spend quality time relaxing while riding the train.”
For the current ACE rider, Saturday Service offers commuters the flexibility to work on Saturday without the need to drive. For leisure travelers, the new service provides a safe and scenic ride to their destination.
ACE Saturday Service will carry the same fare structure as the current ACE service. For ACE Monthly Pass Holders, Saturday Service will be an included day of travel at no additional cost. The Wheels bus service will operate on Saturdays from the Pleasanton Station to connect passengers to the Dublin BART Station. ACE passengers can utilize their tickets for free transfers to VTA services at Santa Clara and San Jose’s Diridon Station.
Along its route, ACE stops at many destinations, including Downtown Livermore and Pleasanton, California’s Great America, Levi’s Stadium, and Downtown San Jose with attractions like the SAP Center, the Tech Interactive Museum, and Children’s Discovery Museum. For families traveling on Saturdays, ACE offers discount fare for children including: children ages 0 – 5 ride free with a paying adult and children 6 – 12 receive 50% off.
“Launching ACE Saturday Service has been a goal of the Rail Commission. The opportunity to provide connectivity for our current passengers on Saturdays, as well as providing transportation to a new set of leisure passengers, is an important step for our service,” said Stacey Mortensen, SJRRC executive director. “I have no doubt that new passengers experiencing our service on Saturdays will become believers in what rail has to offer – a relaxing, stress-free ride over the Altamont Pass to their final destination.”
ACE Saturday Service is a one-year pilot program funded by SB1 through its State Rail Assistance Program (SRA). If ACE Saturday Service is proven successful, SJRRC will be pursuing additional funds to maintain the service.
To learn more, visit www.acerail.com.