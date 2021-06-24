Alameda County — Alameda County’s Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) on Tuesday unanimously agreed with a Friends of Livermore (FOL) recommendation to put forward a potential ballot measure that would enable voters to decide how large equestrian arenas can be located on agricultural lands.
Following a lengthy discussion, the advisory panel suggested horse arenas could be as large as 60,000-square-feet, and agricultural buildings could utilize up to 2.5% of a farm.
The issue involves an ongoing controversy over the sizes of nonresidential buildings on farmlands in the unincorporated area near Livermore, and the effort required of farmers and ranchers to comply with the county’s Measure D, passed in 2000 to preserve the area's open space and scenic beauty.
The commission, at the recommendation of AAC Member Karl Wente, suggested supervisors implement the size recommendation in “the most expeditious way possible,” whether with a technical adjustment to Measure D or a ballot measure put before voters.
In a statement to the panel, FOL — a grassroots group that supports the strict provisions of Measure D to protect natural lands — said it would support a specific ballot measure to amend Measure D as long as the measure was limited to the increase for equestrian riding arenas and that the 2.5% floor-area ratio (FAR) for buildings be required.
“During 2017-2019, approximately 18 Measure D stakeholder meetings were held to discuss amendments to Measure D,” the FOL letter from member David Rounds stated. “At those meetings, only one specific change was identified and supported with quantitative information, namely, the need for equestrian facilities to have enough allowable building square footage to accommodate covered arenas, in addition to the boarding stables, hay barns, offices and other buildings that equestrian facilities require.”
FOL said the organization would support either a reasonable maximum square footage for covered arenas or a separate FAR for those buildings, similar to the 0.025 FAR allowed for greenhouses under the East County Area Plan.
AAC panel members, including Chairman Chuck Moore, said they appreciated FOL’s suggestions. They agreed with fellow member, Larry Gosselin, that arenas 200-by-300 feet were a standard size for a large arena.
Dick Schneider, a co-author of Measure D, said he believed a ballot measure was the best route and that voters likely would approve it.
“I think it has a good chance,” Schneider said. “I would argue that it should be supported.”
Rounds said later he was pleased that the panel agreed with FOL’s suggestions.
The commission’s recommendation will first go to the county board’s Transportation and Planning Committee — consisting of Supervisors Supervisor Nate Miley and David Haubert — who would later determine what to take to the full board.