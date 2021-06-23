Alameda County — The Alameda County’s Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) this week sent a solar policy to the Board of Supervisors without a recommendation in two key areas. The AAC did not address a land-use policy that would provide different solar standards for agricultural lands compared to those for natural resource lands. In addition, the Committee was unable to provide a majority vote dealing with solar regulations on properties covered by the Williamson Act.
The policy change brought forward by environmentalists would have created a distinction between east county’s three main land-use designations — large parcel agriculture, resource management and water management lands. They’re currently all zoned the same: agricultural.
The policy that advanced to the Board of Supervisors permits solar panels to go on any of them. Those who pushed for a land-use designation change said that solar panels should not be placed on water or resource management lands, since those are not used for intensive agricultural; they are for the protection of natural resources. However, the policy advanced to the board of supervisors did not make that recommendation.
In addition, the AAC members were unable to reach a majority conclusion on whether solar farms can be placed on agricultural land covered by the Williamson Act. The AAC voted 4 yes, 2 no, with 2 abstentions in regard to a solar policy option that would allow landowners to place panels on their entire property, but would also force them to cancel their land’s Williamson Act contract — a state measure that gives property tax breaks to landowners who agree with local governments to keep their land agricultural or open space.
Environmentalists argued that it's unclear whether the Williamson Act tax benefits will continue even when solar panels are placed on the land. By failing to gain a majority, the ag committee left the decision to the Board of Supervisors without a recommendation.