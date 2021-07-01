Alameda County — Following state requirements, Tri-Valley water retailers have each submitted their Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP).
Zone 7 Water Agency, the Valley’s water wholesaler, has been coordinating the task, since it is the chief water supplier. The state requires water retailers to file UWMPs every five years in order to remain up-to-date and prepared for changing conditions.
The Pleasanton City Council voted unanimously June 1 to approve the municipal water department’s UWMP, said Kathleen Yurchak, the city’s director of operations and water utilities. The Livermore City Council adopted its five-year plan on June 14, and Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) presented its UWMP during two separate June meetings prior to approval.
Yurchak said Zone 7 has told Pleasanton that no mandatory conservation is foreseen for this year, if the wholesaler can obtain its planned water transfers and water users start conserving now. But even voluntary conservation is meeting some resistance in Pleasanton, said Zone 7 board President Olivia Sanwong. Residents already feel overburdened by mandates from state orders to wear COVID-19 masks and follow regulations about gathering in public places, she said.
Zone 7 will need to line up enough water transfers that expire at the end of this year. Water transfers occur between willing sellers and buyers and can help stretch California’s water supplies in dry times by moving it to places of critical need. That water will be cheaper than water from other agencies that can be used in 2022, simply because more agencies will be shopping the market, and more buyers means the bids go higher.
A Deal with the Mojave Water Agency
Absent Board Vice President Angela Ramirez Holmes, Zone 7 recently voted 6-0 to sign a pact with the Mojave Water Agency in Southern California for a deal that will bring 4,490 acre-feet (AF) of water to Zone 7 to count toward the 10,600 AF total it needs this year. Water transfers with other districts will fill in the rest. The Mojave water must be used by Dec. 31, 2021. It will cost Zone 7 $3.8 million.
Mojave is offering Zone 7 a second round of water for next year, of 3,600 AF, at $1,000 per AF, which totals $3.6 million. The two deals are about the same cost, but the second one is more expensive per AF.
An acre foot is the amount of water that covers one acre to a depth of one foot. It can support two typical Valley households.
Zone 7 General Manager Valerie Pryor explained that Mojave is not up to projected development levels yet to need all of the water that was projected earlier for it, so they can make it available in 2022 to Zone 7.
Frank Vallejo, general manager at California Water Service, the only private provider in Livermore, serving the bulk of the city, was unavailable for comment.