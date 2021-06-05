The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is now accepting grant proposals for $34 million in funding from California’s share of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust.
The $3 billion trust was created in 2016 to settle a federal lawsuit alleging that Volkswagen illegally installed devices in some of its diesel vehicles to defeat nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions testing. California’s share of the trust is $423 million.
The Air Quality Management District said funding is available for projects that replace airport ground-support and port cargo-handling equipment with zero-emission technology. Funds are also available for all-electric or fuel-cell engines for ferries, tugboats, and towboats, and for the installation of shore power at port berths for ocean-going vessels.
Applications are being accepted online at www.CaliforniaVWTrust.org.
Proposals will be evaluated based on their ability to reduce NOx emissions, and at least 75% of the funding is to benefit disadvantaged and low-income communities.