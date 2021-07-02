“Safe and Sane” fireworks are on sale now through the end of the July 4 weekend, but the post-COVID celebrations come with a warning from officials: play safely and play smart.
“(This year) Dublin will be increasing enforcement efforts and there will be dedicated law enforcement overseeing the parks, as well as other officers and Alameda County Fire patrolling all over the city,” said Shari Jackman, communications director for the City of Dublin. “Dublin has a long tradition — over three decades — of allowing the sale of legal, ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks. During that time, our residents have been very cooperative in using these fireworks safely.”
“Safe and Sane” is a term used to describe fireworks that do not explode or go up into the air. Items such as sparklers fall under the “Safe and Sane” category.
For over 30 years, the sale of “Safe and Sane” fireworks have served as a popular fundraising tool for local nonprofit organizations. This year, 15 groups are participating in the program, including the Dublin/San Ramon Women’s Club.
Elaine Lingle, a member of the club, said that while the number of vendor booths is lower this year than in the past due to concerns over COVID-19 and threatening drought conditions, the annual event remains a lucrative way to help the community.
“We have made up to $10,000 in past years, and that allows us to give out scholarships and help with projects in the community,” said Lingle. “That's why we jumped on it, and we can put that back into the community. “
The “Safe and Sane” fireworks are allowed at four Dublin parks on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Alamo Creek, Shannon Community, Dublin Sports Ground and Emerald Glen, as well as single-family residences. They are not permitted at apartment or condominium complexes.
Dublin is the only Tri-Valley city that allows individual fireworks — Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville have banned them to reduce the risk of fires or injury.
“As long as residents use the legal fireworks correctly as intended and dispose of them properly (in a bucket with water) there should be no problems,” said Jackman. “Citizens must be diligent, of course, but we have had no problems in the decades of use.”
Those who purchase fireworks should keep precautions in mind. Always read and follow safety instructions; never take fireworks apart to build your own fireworks; children should never be allowed to handle fireworks without adult supervision; light only one device at a time and remain at a safe distance; keep pets indoors and away from loud noises.
Anyone witnessing the use of illegal fireworks, should call Dublin Police Services at 925-462-1212.
For a list of locations to purchase “Safe and Sane” fireworks, visit www.dublin.ca.gov/fireworks.